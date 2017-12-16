Modular housing units for homeless are on the move

WAIANAE, Hawaii – Modular housing units to be used to shelter those experiencing homelessness in Honolulu are scheduled to be moved to Waianae starting Monday.

The modular units will be placed on a parcel of land acquired by the city at 85-248 Farrington Highway next to the Maluhia Lutheran Church.

The oversized loads will be escorted by special duty police officers and leave Honolulu Harbor at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to avoid morning rush hour traffic. It’s expected that four modular units will be moved each day.

The delivery route will leave Honolulu Harbor onto Pacific Street; turn Ewa-bound onto Nimitz Highway; proceed Ewa-bound along the H-1 Freeway; proceed onto Farrington Highway Ewa-bound until reaching the job site at 85-248 Farrington Highway.

There may be some disruption to traffic on Farrington Highway as crews move the modular units into place. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution and heed the directions of special duty police officers.

