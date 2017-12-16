Forecast: Spotty showers still possible

Some periods of rainfall are expected with the possibility of a isolated heavy shower or two. This is because of a low pressure system in the upper atmosphere that has made conditions a bit unstable around the islands. The system is close enough to add some uncertainty to weather conditions, but far enough right now to keep the most severe weather to the north of the state. Light winds will allow clouds to build during the afternoon, and that could combine with the low as it weakens and moves westward, so we can't rule out possible downpours just yet.

The system is in the right position to boost winds over the Big Island summits, so a High Wind Warning is posted for Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

Longer term, quieter weather is forecast for Sunday and Monday, but another upper level disturbance will bring unstable and wetter weather for the southern end of the state. Then a cold front will move over the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the beach, a small west-northwest swell is expected Saturday night and peak Sunday below advisory levels. Another, slightly larger north-northwest swell will build Monday night and could bring advisory level surf for north shores. No marine warnings are currently in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

