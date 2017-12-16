2 mule riders in serious condition after falling off mules

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A fire official says two mule riders had to be airlifted from a trail in Molokai island after they fell off their mules and were injured.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto tells the Maui News that a 54-year-old California man suffered a head injury and lost consciousness after he fell off his mule Thursday morning when his mule hit a second mule in front it.

He says the woman that was riding the second mule also fell and suffered torso injuries.

The two victims were treated for their injuries and were individually airlifted out of the trail by a Maui Fire Department helicopter.

Taomoto says the man was flown to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman was taken to Molokai General Hospital in serious condition.

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

