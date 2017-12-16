Teen charged with arson, burglary in connection with massive bla - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Teen charged with arson, burglary in connection with massive blaze at Maui school

KIHEI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a large fire at Kahului Elementary School last month that caused more than $1 million in damage, Maui police said Friday night.

The boy was charged with two counts of first-degree arson, three counts of second-degree burglary, and other charges.

He will be held at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu.

Because he's a minor, additional information on the suspect was not released.

The blaze on Nov. 24 gutted several classrooms and forced the school to close for more than a week.

Members of the community have been raising money to replace lost supplies, while the state works to make repairs at the school.

