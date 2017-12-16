Kupuna Celebrations: Katherine Smaldone, Bernice Brissette, Gary and Vernette Fukuda

Katherine Smaldone has turned 96 and she says being around her great grandkids keeps her young. Her family calls her the baby whisperer and the greatest cook on earth.

Bernice Brissette from Kailua just turned 95 and she celebrated with her two great grandsons, Zion and Max. Overall, she has twenty-two great grand children.

Congratulations to Gary and Vernette Fukuda of Kaimuki who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at Unity Church on Monserat 50 years ago. They enjoy spending time with friends and family and traveling to northern California to visit their grandsons.

