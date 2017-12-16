Outage knocks out power to Ala Moana Center, Ward area

Power has been restored to Ala Moana Center, the Ward Center theaters and other area businesses after an outage Friday.

The outage happened on a busy evening for holiday shoppers.

Parts of Ala Moana Center were plunged in darkness about 6:10 p.m.

Mallgoers said stores affected included Victoria's Secret, Banana Republic and the food court.

Also without power: The theaters at Ward Center.

One Facebook user said the outage happened as he watched the latest "Star Wars" movie, which opened Friday.

Power was restored to all customers about 8:10 p.m.

630p: ~510 customers without power in the Ala Moana/Kakaako/Ward area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) December 16, 2017

