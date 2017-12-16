Outage knocks out power to Ala Moana Center, Ward area - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Outage knocks out power to Ala Moana Center, Ward area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Power has been restored to Ala Moana Center, the Ward Center theaters and other area businesses after an outage Friday.

The outage happened on a busy evening for holiday shoppers. 

Parts of Ala Moana Center were plunged in darkness about 6:10 p.m.

Mallgoers said stores affected included Victoria's Secret, Banana Republic and the food court.

Also without power: The theaters at Ward Center.

One Facebook user said the outage happened as he watched the latest "Star Wars" movie, which opened Friday.

Power was restored to all customers about 8:10 p.m.

