As Oahu home values rise, residents fear property taxes are next

Home values on Oahu are going up, with some neighborhoods seeing significant spikes. That means property taxes will likely go up as well.

The three regions that saw the highest jumps in estimated home values were the North Shore, Kaaawa to Kahuku, and Wahiawa at 12.1 percent, 13.4 percent, and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The numbers surprised City Councilman Ernie Martin who represents that district, and he believes a spike in vacation rentals is the cause.

"There aren't any developments -- significant developments -- so you have to think its primarily because a lot of people are buying up properties. Not for housing, but for transient vacation rentals because its a very thriving business," Martin said.

Martin says his office is already getting calls from residents concerned that the latest estimated home values will cause their property taxes to go up next year.

"Especially those on fixed income who live in an older neighborhood and are now affected by the increase in assessments, primarily because neighbors and other homes in the area are being sold at inflated values," he said.

If the tax rates don't change, residents will pay more taxes.

For example, a home on the North Shore that was valued at $600,000 -- where the new valuation is 12.1 percent higher -- that would result in a property tax increase of about $254 for the year.

The city could prevent those increases in taxes by reducing the current tax rate.

But Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city will need the money that comes from the increased property values islandwide, and says they're looking at ways to shift some of the burden off of homeowners.

"We have challenges in our budget. We have a new SHOPO contract where we have to come up with $45 million more in the third and fourth year and our basic source of income is real property tax. We have to find that balance," said Caldwell.

Councilman Martin says he will also be looking at possible legislation to provide tax relief for those who have lived in their homes for awhile.

Caldwell says Oahu's strong real estate market and new development projects are also contributing to higher property values.

