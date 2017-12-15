It's the holidays, which means burglars are working overtime

Honolulu police are investigating a violent armed robbery that took place over night on Diamond Head Road.

Honolulu police are investigating a violent armed robbery that took place over night on Diamond Head Road.

Couple robbed at gunpoint with 15-month-old son in the same room

Couple robbed at gunpoint with 15-month-old son in the same room

After a spate of home invasions, police are warning residents to be vigilant this holiday season.

Christmas is just over a week away and law enforcement experts say criminals may be looking for easy pickings in people's homes.

One victim, who asked Hawaii News Now not to reveal her identity out of fear of retaliation, said she was away on a trip when burglars broke in to her Kahala home last Tuesday. The crime was captured on her cameras.

"The first guy who entered the house was a little stockier, heavier, shorts and T-shirt and I think shoes and a ski mask. They both had, looks like I don't know, construction gloves," she said.

She said they busted her back door knob and were in and out in less than five minutes, stealing possessions worth several thousand dollars.

"They just took all the valuables that you would find in bedrooms, wallets and designer stuff, jewelry, watches," she said.

Although their faces were covered, she is hoping there is someone who can recognize them.

Also last week, two masked men armed with guns broke in to a home off Diamond Head Road yelling "SWAT!" The victims were too afraid to speak to the media, but are hoping any tips can lead to an arrest.

One of the victims said the men were dressed in a police uniform. The suspects handcuffed the victims and stole $5,000 cash plus a Rolex watch.

HPD says burglaries don't actually go up during the holidays, although it may seem that way.

However, the Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board chairman said police are warning residents to be more watchful.

"At the last neighborhood board meeting, the Honolulu Police Department did come with statistics and there's definitely been uptick with home invasions and burglaries,” said Chairman Richard Turbin. “The holiday time is a period of time to take especially good care, looking out for something, for people who are suspicious,” he said.

HPD offered these tips:

Don’t post on social media when you’ll be away from home.

Keep wrapped gifts or valuables away from windows and other visible areas.

Break down boxes for large expensive items like TVs and computers before putting out the trash.

Watch out for your neighbors and report suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone with information about the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.