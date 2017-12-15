'Lives are in danger': Police ask for tips after intentionally set blazes

Police are asking for tips after four house fires in Kailua overnight were intentionally set — and happened when people were at home.

"Lives are in danger," said Honolulu police Deputy Chief John McCarthy. "It would take a lot of guts to do this. That's what concerns us — their lack of concern."

A fifth fire, meanwhile, is under investigation.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the first fire happened at a home off Hui St. at 10:51 p.m. Thursday.

The family tells Hawaii News Now that they were alerted by their dog's barking. When they went outside, they saw the corner of their garage burning and that's when they grabbed the garden hose to put out the flames. No one was injured.

At 11:14 p.m. HFD responded to a fire at a home of Nanialii St.

A woman, who didn't want to be identified, was already in bed when she said a funny feeling came over her.

"I walked to my living room and I could see the flames through the curtain in my picture window," she said.

She also grabbed her garden hose as her neighbor called 911.

The woman's trash bins are now melted and her car port is damaged, but she is not hurt.

"It's a horrible thing to happen," she said. "You can't trust anyone anymore, you know?"

At 11:36 p.m. about a mile away, firefighters responded the largest blaze of the night at a home of Wanaao Rd.

Fire officials said a smoke detector alerted the five people inside. One woman, who was pulled from out of the home's window, was treated for smoke inhalation. Officials are still working to determine the cause.

Then at 2:01 a.m. another fire call to home off Kawainui St.

Homeowner Rebekah Morimoto said the arsonist lit one fire inside her hallway and another in the bathroom, all while five people inside were sleeping.

"My renter had called 911 when she saw smoke was coming in her room and she walked out and there were flames outside of her door and she started yelling for help," said Morimoto.

The wall, ceiling and pieces of furniture are scorched and the family is now left cleaning the scene of the crime.

At 2:12 a.m., officials said no one was home when someone set a pile of wood on fire outside a home off Maluniu Ave.

While residents were able to escape without any significant injuries, HFD said the bigger concern is that someone would start fires at residences where people were clearly at home.

"It's pretty brazen," said McCarthy, adding in at least two cases, the fires were set inside of homes. "It would take a lot of guts to do this. Peoples' lives were in danger last night. If this continues, more lives are in danger."

In addition to the arson cases, police have opened two burglary investigations.

They're asking everyone to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and call 911 with any tips.

Here's more details on the five fires:

SUSPICIOUS FIRES Officials have asked the public for tips after the blazes. Date Time Location Response 14-Dec 10:51 p.m. Hui Street One unit, 4 firefighters 14-Dec 11:14 p.m. Nanialii Street Five units, 18 firefighters 14-Dec 11:36 p.m. Wanaao Road Seven units, 26 firefighters 15-Dec 2 a.m. Kawainui Street One unit, 4 firefighters 15-Dec 2:12 a.m. Maluniu Ave. One unit, 4 firefighters SOURCE : Honolulu Fire Department

