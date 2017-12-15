Obama, wearing a Santa's hat, surprises kids with presents

When former President Barack Obama walked into a Boys & Girls Club in Washington, D.C., a Santa's hat on his head and a bag of toys over his shoulder, the reaction was immediate — and intense.

"Whoa!" "Yeah!" kids shrieked after spotting Obama, who later tweeted about the visit Thursday.

Kids shook Obama's hand, and took out their cell phones to get a photo of him.

A video of the exchange, posted by his communications director, has gotten more than 533,000 views.

And a photo that Obama himself shared on Twitter has also been widely shared.

With the photo, he posted this message: There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities."

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

