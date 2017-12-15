Washington Place gets $3M makeover

The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.

The state recently wrapped up a $2.8 million project aimed at bringing Washington Place up to code so that it can be used more frequently for educational purposes and exhibitions.

The upgrades included:

New French doors and refurbished historic hardware

Refurbished historic exterior lighting and concrete gate post

Repainted front lanai floor, exterior walls and columns

Structural improvements to the second floor, along with new plumbing and air conditioning

Rewired historic lighting

Officials said the project is "one step in the ongoing effort to perpetuate the public benefit and safe enjoyment of this National Historic Landmark."

