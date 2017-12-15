Washington Place gets $3M makeover - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Washington Place gets $3M makeover

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.

The state recently wrapped up a $2.8 million project aimed at bringing Washington Place up to code so that it can be used more frequently for educational purposes and exhibitions.

The upgrades included:

  • New French doors and refurbished historic hardware
  • Refurbished historic exterior lighting and concrete gate post
  • Repainted front lanai floor, exterior walls and columns
  • Structural improvements to the second floor, along with new plumbing and air conditioning
  • Rewired historic lighting

Officials said the project is "one step in the ongoing effort to perpetuate the public benefit and safe enjoyment of this National Historic Landmark."

Mobile users: Click here to take a tour of Washington Place.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly