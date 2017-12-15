There's snow in the forecast for Haleakala

A Winter Weather Advisory is being issued for the summit of Haleakala on Maui as an upper level disturbance brings below-freezing temperatures to the House of the Sun.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday for elevations above 9,000 feet. Haleakala is 10,023 feet in elevation above sea level.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the sub-freezing temperatures will combine with incoming showers from the disturbance, which will result in freezing rain at the summit. The freezing rain may turn into snow within the more intense showers and thunderstorms.

Snow on Haleakala is relatively rare compared to the more frequent snowfall on the Big Island summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, which are nearly 4,000 feet higher. One of the more recent snowfalls happened in March 2015.

More than a million people visit Haleakala National Park each year, with many of them getting to the summit in the darkness of night to watch the sun rise over the crater.

