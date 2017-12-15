These aunties are on a quest to meet Marcus Mariota

The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.More >>
The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.More >>
PHOTOS: Erosion eats away at Oahu beachesMore >>
PHOTOS: Erosion eats away at Oahu beachesMore >>
PHOTOS: 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 set visitMore >>
PHOTOS: 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 set visitMore >>
Check out these photos of holiday decorations from Hawaii News Now's viewers, and be sure to submit yours at our Hawaii News Now Facebook page!More >>
Check out these photos of holiday decorations from Hawaii News Now's viewers, and be sure to submit yours at our Hawaii News Now Facebook page!More >>