These aunties are on a quest to meet Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota: "The aunties" want to meet you.

And they're hoping a video that's already gone viral on Facebook, in which they share their plea, will help them do just that.

Haku Kamelamela posted the video Thursday as the four aunties were at Honolulu's airport and Oakland-bound.

They'll be at Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., when Mariota and the Tennessee Titans square off against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We want to meet you Marcus!" Kamelamela said, surrounded by the three other aunties, all wearing jerseys bearing an image of Mariota.

They've got one of those jerseys for Mariota, too. And they're hoping the Titans quarterback, who was born and raised in the islands, will look for them in the stands so they can give it to him.

Kamelamela said the group will also be waving a Saint Louis School Crusaders flag, "shining big, bright and bountiful," to honor Mariota's alma mater.

"We want to have to the opportunity to congratulate you for repping the 808," Kamelamela said, in the video.

And to their followers, she added, "Please share this video, we not desperate but we just like meet Marcus Mariota!"

