Shipping something to the mainland for Christmas? Time's running out

There are only 10 more days until Christmas, but you have even less time to get a letter or package to the mainland in time for the holidays.

If you want to avoid higher prices and the stress of wondering whether or not your packages are going to get delivered before Christmas Day, then you need to make sure you head to your nearby post office by Friday.

That's the suggested mailing date cut-off for anything being sent first class or priority mail.

Last-minute shoppers — and shippers — have until Wednesday to use the expedited Priority Express service for their best chance to get holiday cheer under the Christmas tree on time.

U.S. Postal Service officials say next week is their busiest of the year.

"What happens during the holidays is we hire about 20 percent more people to handle the 300-400 percent growth in packages," said Daniel Hirai, the USPS senior plant manager at the airport post office. "We're here to serve one thing — and that's to get all our customers their packages for Christmas."

Six Hawaii post offices will be open Sunday, but there will otherwise be no extended retail hours at Hawaii post offices this season.

These post offices will be open Sunday:

Airport

Ala Moana

Kaneohe

Mililani

Waialae Kahala

Waipahu

Officials are also encouraging customers to take advantage of online payment and pickup -- or the airport's curbside d rop-off for parcels with pre-paid postage.

"We want to make things as stress free as possible for our customers -- that's why we have 15 locations statewide," said Joanne Short, the USPS Holiday spokeswoman. "Our self-service kiosks are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Come by after shopping, you can measure, weigh and ship your packages,"

Gifts to Hawaii addresses should be mailed out by Dec. 21.

The postal service says the dates are just recommendations, and that packages sent later could still arrive by Dec. 25. They also stress that the holiday season rush could cause delays.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.