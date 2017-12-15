Ask The Mayor: Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa

Recently, allegations involving his campaign spending and how much overtime the county is spending have been hampering Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa.

The state campaign spending commission is considering fining him $1000 and wants his campaign to pay back $8000 for what they say are excess donations to charities.

In this week's Ask The Mayor, Arakawa addresses these issues as well as what he is looking forward to doing in 2018.

