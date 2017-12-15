Rainbow Warrior basketball to host Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team has had its fair share of on-court battles this season, but the battle to fight against cancer is as tough of an opponent as it gets. The Coaches vs. Cancer movement will host another fundraiser next Wednesday, spear-headed by the efforts of Warrior head coach Eran Ganot.

Great time, great food, and a great cause! Let’s raise some money and continue the fight to beat cancer! See you all there! @CoachesvsCancer @AmericanCancer pic.twitter.com/q46Ta0bFM5 — Eran Ganot (@EranGanot) December 14, 2017

The fundraiser will take place at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach featuring Ganot and Hall of Fame coach Mike Montgomery, the father of current-assistant coach John Montgomery, and other coaches in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

Admission costs $100 per person to attend. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

