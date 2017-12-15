Sunrise Christmas Concert Series: Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm

Our Christmas concert series continue this morning with Ron Artis the second and his brother Thunderstorm. The pair have spent the last several months touring Canada and the United States, and Ron is starting to work on a new album.
You can catch them performing tonight at the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach.
