Sunrise Open House: Aina Haina

On today's Sunrise Open House, 3 homes in Aina Haina. We start with a 4 bedroom, 4 bath, with parking for 4. It's listed at $1,169,000. Built in 1955, it was remodeled just this year. This 2,228 square foot home has new engineered hardwood flooring throughout and ocean views from the master bedroom, living room, lower level bedroom, kitchen, and lanai. The kitchen has been fully upgraded with new cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. A spiral staircase leads to a lower level additional living area with 2 beds and 2 baths as well as a sauna. Ha-o street 4 bedroom for $1,169,000.

Now, a home on Hao *Place. This one has 6 bedrooms and 6 baths with parking for 4. It's offered at $1,395,000. This home is actually a legal duplex with 2 addresses, 2 water meters, 2 electric meters, even 2 laundry areas. The master suite upstairs has lots of windows and nice views. There's a jacuzzi tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is a junior suite. Then downstairs it's a 3 bedroom 2 bath with living room and large family room. This home was built in 1952 but remodeled in 2006. Hao street duplex for $1,395,000.

Our third home is on Ahuwale street and lists for $1,475,000. This 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has parking for 8 and sweeping ocean views. Newly painted inside and out with upgrades, this home was built in 1992 and remodeled this year. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dining room, and a large living room that extends onto a covered patio. This two-level home offers multi-generational living with a master suite on both floors. Ahuwale street for $1,475,000.

For more information on these and other listings, visit www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

