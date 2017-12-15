Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kiai

Aloha e na pua kaulana ?o Hawai?i. ?O Laiana Kanoa-Wong keia me ka hua?olelo o ka la. Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Kia?i" let's try that together makaukau? "Kia?i" eo! Kia?i is a guardian or protector. One who has the kuleana or responsibilities of the protection and preservation of a person, place or thing. Used in a sentence "E ho?olohe pono i na kia?i" which translates as "Listen well to the guardians". Our kia?i helped to maintain balance and order in the areas of their protection. In traditional stories, kia?i like Mo?oinanea and Lilinoe, would protect Mauna Kea, Meheanu was a famous mo?o guardian that protects the lokoi?a or fishpond of He?eia. Mahalo to our many kia?i in our community who strive to protect and maintain balance in the beautiful pae 'aina 'o Hawai?i nei. E ola mau ka ?olelo Hawai?i, aloha!
