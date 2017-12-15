Halfway through 8th season, 'Hawaii Five-0' adds fresh faces

CBS says Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set to join the cast of "Hawaii Five-0" with its eighth season.

With an overlaying theme of gratitude, the cast and crew of “Hawaii Five-0” said, "Thank you" to U.S. veterans.

It's the middle of the eighth season of “Hawaii Five-0,” and there are lots of new faces: Two new human beings and one dog round out the cast added, and everyone is ecstatic.

“I think it's fun when you get an influx of new blood, basically, ‘cause as an actor, it's kind of cool to get to find new chemistries and find new relationships with the people,” said Jorge Garcia, who stars as Jerry Ortego on the show.

Jorge added that having fresh faces keeps things exciting and keeps the actors on their toes.

Two new members this season: Beulah Koale from Aotearoa and Meaghan Rath from Canada.

“We don't just have two new people, we have two new young actors that are very, that are very good,” said Alex O’Loughlin, who plays Detective Steve McGarrett. “They're very instinctually awake and very, very prepared, and so it's not a struggle in any way.”

For Rath and Koale, they enjoy their new cast mates and love that they get to work in paradise.

“It's very calming. On such a massive production, everyone is very calm on the set,” Koale said. “I don't know what it is, you could go back to the family thing or go back to the living in Hawaii thing because you know when people are stressed out, all you gotta do is open your door and look out your window. You either see the mountains or you see the ocean and you’re good.”

Rath agreed with her costar.

“I live in LA, I'm far away from my friends and home and my family and so, it's nice to come here and feel welcomed, and it extends beyond just the crew. It's the people of Hawaii that have a magic to them. They're all so open and willing to connect with you, and it really helps when you make a big transition like that.”

And the other new cast member: His name is Eddie, McGarrett’s canine sidekick.

“Man, anything with that dog makes me smile,” O’Loughlin said.

But at the same time, O’Loughlin describes Eddie as a “nightmare.”

“Everything is going to take six times as long to do because they're so unpredictable, they gotta go potty and there's all sorts of things that happen. But to have Eddie on board, I love dogs. I'm a big dog guy.”

But for O’Loughlin, the new cast makes work much more exciting.

“I sort of walk into work now and there's new faces and things are a little different and everyone’s upbeat.”

The next episode of “Hawaii Five-0” runs Friday night at 8 p.m. on KGMB.

