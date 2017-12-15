City to let homeowners know how much more they'll pay for property taxes

The City and County of Honolulu on Friday will be sending 300,000 notices to Oahu property owners, telling them how much more their properties are worth this fiscal year.

The increases mean homeowners will likely be paying more in property taxes.

The city says the biggest jumps in value were in Kaaawa, Kahuku and North Shore areas. Homes were assessed at 12 to 13 percent more this year.

Overall, property assessments went up across the board with a nearly 7 percent increase.

The city wants property owners to know that Friday’s notice is not a tax bill, but rather a statement to determine how much to pay for property taxes.

Property owners who wish to dispute their real property assessment can file an appeal until Jan. 15.

