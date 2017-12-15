Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Kunia

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a truck in Kunia late Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kunia Road, about a mile north of Anonui Street.

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist slammed into the side of a truck that was making a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

He was wearing a helmet, police said.

The truck driver and passenger were not hurt.

This is the 45th traffic-related death on Oahu this year as compared to 54 at the same time last year.

