2 arrested for trying to shoot man in Wahiawa

Honolulu police arrested two people accused of trying to kill a man in Wahiawa on Monday morning.

Police said it all started with an argument on the road at around 10:15 a.m. That led to someone firing shots at the victim, who was in his vehicle at the time.

The victim was not hurt, police said.

The suspects, 34-year-old Gary Mcormick Fesagaiga and 33-year-old Ashley Chun, fled the scene but were captured Wednesday morning in Mililani.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.