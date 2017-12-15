Forecast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible through the weekend

Happy Aloha Friday.

We are waking up to a breezy north to northeast wind pattern that will continue today, but the winds will weaken as we head into the overnight hours into the weekend.

An upper level low along with increasing moisture will bring unsettled weather to portions of the state through this weekend. As a result, rain chances will increase for parts of the state, with locally heavy downpours possible and a slight chance of thunderstorms popping up Saturday through Monday.

Widespread rainfall is possible early next week as an upper-level trough pushes toward the islands from the northwest. To plan your weekend accordingly, you can download our Hawaii News Now Weather Now APP to use our interactive radar.

The upper lows are expected to reach a position just northeast of the islands on Saturday, and then slowly pull away toward the northeast on Sunday. It won't be a washout for the weekend, but where it does rain, there is the possibility it will be heavy at times. Stay tuned.

A moderate northwest swell is expected late in this weekend into Monday, but the resulting surf should remain just below advisory level. Another moderate north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday, peak Tuesday night, then slowly lower through Wednesday night. These upcoming swells along with slower winds are just what the Pipe Masters surfing contest needs at Pipeline (North Shore, Oahu).

Have a wonderful weekend and be safe!

- Jennifer Robbins

