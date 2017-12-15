Family pulls elderly woman out of window after blaze erupts from Kailua home

A family of five managed to escape a fire that broke out at a Kailua home late Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

More than 25 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at the single-story home on Wanaao Road around 11:35 p.m.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 12:45 a.m.

HFD said an 82-year-old woman had scrapes on her legs when family members pulled her out through a window. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and refused to go to the hospital.

The four others were uninjured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

HFD is still investigating the cause and damage estimates.

