Missing Korean War soldier from New Jersey to be buried in Hawaii

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The remains of a missing Korean War soldier from New Jersey will be buried in Hawaii.

A service for Army Pfc. Albert Atkins will take place Friday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The Belvidere resident was 20 years old and a member of an airborne combat team when his unit was attacking enemy forces in 1951. Atkins and two other soldiers were reported missing when the unit prepared to assault Hill 911.

Three graves were uncovered in South Korea in 1966. Two of the remains were identified as members of Atkins' company. But the third could not be identified.

A lab, using DNA from relatives and dental records, was finally able to identify Atkins.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.