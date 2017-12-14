Parents warned of 'stranger danger' incident at Maui school

Police are investigating a "stranger danger" incident involving a Kihei Elementary School student.

In a letter home to parents, Kihei Elementary Principal Halle Maxwell said a man in his 40s approached a student Thursday afternoon on Liloa Street.

The man allegedly told the little girl that her parents were sick and he was there to pick her up.

She refused to get in his car.

The school says the suspect was driving a red sedan with damage to the front headlight.

Call police if you have any tips.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

