Hawaii's sole Volvo dealership announces it will close

Hawaii's only Volvo car dealership says it's being forced to close.

The dealership announced the closure Thursday, but didn't give an exact day for when it would close its doors.

The dealership also said it has 39 employees.

In the news release, the dealership said it got a franchise termination letter last week.

The closure comes amid an ongoing dispute between Envy Hawaii, which owns the dealership, and Volvo Car USA.

Mike Fedotov, owner of Envy Hawaii, said he's "heartbroken for my employees and customers."

"This is not news I wanted to give them before Christmas," he said, in a news release. "I love the team I have here and all the customers that supported us from the beginning."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

