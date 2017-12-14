Mariota apologizes to reporters after being scolded by his mom

Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.

The St. Louis alum apologized to the media on Wednesday afternoon for the way he handled the post game press conference following his team's 12-7 loss to Arizona.

"I was rude and inappropriate and I just want to apologize for that," Mariota said during a post practice interview.

Watch @Titans QB Marcus Mariota apologize to the media for being short with us after the game on Sunday #titanon2 @WKRN pic.twitter.com/srz50v9V8E — Cal Baxter (@CalBaxter) December 14, 2017

A media member responded to Mariota's apology, saying he didn't find the QB's conduct out of line.

"I appreciate that," Mariota responded. "It was funny cause I got an ear full of it from my mom. That's how I was raised and I appreciate you guys understanding."

The former Crusader and Heisman trophy winner completed just 16 of 31 passes in the loss and threw for just 159 yards with two interceptions.

Following the performance Mariota was short with reporters. However, Mariota said it was a result of how upset he was with the way he played.

