Woman injured when tree crashed onto bus stop sues

A visitor from Canada who was seriously injured in October when a large tree crashed onto a bus stop near Ala Moana Center is suing the city.

The 19-year-old broke both of her legs when the tree fell onto the bus stop during a rainstorm, sending it crashing down on her.

Officials say the woman was among four people waiting at the bus stop on Ala Moana Boulevard when the large poinciana tree came down .

In the suit, the woman says the city was negligent in not property pruning the tree and considering its placement next to the bus stop.

The suit seeks general and special damages and litigation costs.

The city declined to comment on the pending litigation.

But after the incident, a city spokesman said inspections to monitor the health of trees in city parks occur on a regular cycle.

The tree that came down was last inspected in March, but trimmed in September 2015.

Three other people who were waiting at the bus stop were not injured.

