Beauty & Grace: Holiday gift ideas for the special woman in your life

We know it's hard to find the perfect gift for the woman in your life. Sometimes picking the right gift can take days, weeks, or even months. With Christmas just two weeks away, there isn't much time. For this week's Beauty & Grace, style expert Alle Fister showed Grace some ideas of what to do this holiday season.
