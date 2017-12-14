Hawaii's congressional delegation responds to repeal of net neutrality rules

Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation are speaking out against Thursday's repeal by the FCC of the Obama-era net neutrality rules that intended for broadband internet to be treated as a public utility.

In a statement, Sen. Brian Schatz called the ruling a "major blow to the free and open internet":

"Because of Chairman Pai and the other Republican commissioners, there are no longer any rules in place to stop internet service providers from changing the internet as we know it. They are now free to block apps, slow websites, or even limit access to certain kinds of content. The best way to move forward is to turn our tweets and our comments into action.”

Others took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the vote.

Tens of millions of Americans spoke out to save #NetNeutrality and were ignored. This was done only to enrich internet service providers and telecom giants - period. https://t.co/QT0SRTSBqY — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 14, 2017

So much for the internet being accessible and affordable for all. Unfortunate, party line decision by @AjitPaiFCC’s @FCC #NetNeutrality https://t.co/RnLpVOmMnt — Colleen Hanabusa (@RepHanabusa) December 14, 2017

The @FCC is supposed to protect consumers & the public interest on the nation’s communications networks. They failed that mission today, but the fight isn't over. #SaveNetNeutrality — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 14, 2017

A recent poll by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation recently found that more than 80 percent of voters opposed the FCC's plan to repeal net neutrality rules.

Thursday's 3-2 vote down party lines is about "helping consumers and promoting competition," according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

