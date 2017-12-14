Wind Advisory posted statewide for gusty northeast winds

A Wind Advisory is posted statewide for the possibility of strong northeast winds that could knock down tree branches and cause localized power outages.

The advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winds could reach 15 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour. Winds will be strongest over ridge tops, through mountain gaps and and downslope of mountains.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has also issued a High Wind Warning for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island. Sustained north winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour and gusts over 70 miles per hour are possible.

The strong northeast winds are ahead of an upper level trough approaching the Big Island from the northeast.

