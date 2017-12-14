After years of delays, Hawaiian Airlines unveils brand-new $128M hangar

For the first time in 55 years, the jets that fly for Hawaii's flagship air carrier have a new place to call home.

Hawaiian Airlines unveiled their brand new $128 million maintenance hangar on Thursday, a massive 280,000-square-foot facility that's capable of housing multiple aircraft at any given time.

Construction of the hangar, which was originally projected to cost roughly $80 million, was plagued by construction delays after the original contractor, DCK Pacific Construction, defaulted on payments to subcontractors.

Now that the new hangar has been built, the airlines' old hangar will be demolished, allowing construction on new taxi ways and a new mauka concourse at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to begin.

