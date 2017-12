Commencement exercises at the Bliasdell Center on Thursday could create a traffic headache for Ward-area drivers during the afternoon commute.

Hawaii Pacific University says roughly 260 students will be receiving their diplomas during the Winter ceremony.

Doors to the Blaisdell Arena are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. The commencement ceremony begins at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.