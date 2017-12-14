Parent accused of Kaiser High coach assault due in court

A parent accused of threatening and assaulting a former Kaiser High School football coach is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday.

Gregory Tartamella, who is believed to have been an integral part of a September altercation that was captured on video, turned himself into police authorities last week.

The incident prompted the school and the Department of Education to cancel the rest of its troubled football season.

In the video, a parent can be heard shouting, "You want to (expletive) smile because I (expletive) will baptize. Baptize you."

Tartamella was indicted for assault, terroristic threatening and two counts of harassment.

