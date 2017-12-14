Lawsuit filed over Maui cancer institute's land leases

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - The Hawaii Health Systems Corp. has filed a lawsuit claiming land leases it entered into with the Pacific Cancer Institute are illegal and should be voided.

The Maui News reports that the corporation filed the suit on Tuesday for the land leases it entered in 2005 and 2012.

The corporation says the 2012 lease violates two federal laws, while the institute says those allegations are inaccurate.

The cancer institute's founder, Dr. Bobby Baker, says he is saddened that the announcement of the lawsuit could cause patients to worry about where they are going to receive treatment. But parties on both sides of the lawsuit said maintaining radiation cancer treatment for Maui County patients is a priority.

The institute provides the island's only radiation therapy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.