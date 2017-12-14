Hawaii case draws attention to same-sex child support issues

Aliiolani Hale in Honolulu, where the Hawaii State Supreme Court meets. (Image: Wikipedia)

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - National gay rights advocates are watching a child support fight between a divorced lesbian couple in Hawaii.

A woman wants to sever her parental rights to a child her ex-wife gave birth to and is appealing a ruling denying that request. The Hawaii Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday.

The court says the woman seeking to end her rights was on military deployment when her wife got pregnant through a sperm donor. The child was born amid their divorce.

Lambda Legal is representing the woman who gave birth and says the case will test marriage equality.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights says there are a handful of similar cases nationwide but that this is likely the first involving a same-sex married couple with a child support case before a state Supreme Court.

