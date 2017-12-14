Here's how surfing the internet could change if net neutrality is scrapped

The Trump administration believes net neutrality rules instituted by the Obama administration have stifled internet growth.

"Because those regulations are so prescriptive, many companies, big and small, have told us that they're holding back on investment in their internet networks," Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said.

The FCC is poised to dismantle the rules and replace them with something new.

Pai insists Internet service providers will have more leeway and there will be more innovation and investment in the web.

But opponents of the repeal warn that large internet service providers will be getting too much control internet content and streaming speeds.

"They'll have a lot of content so they'll enable their content to go on the faster pipe," said Burt Lum, owner of Hawaii Open Data.

He believes big ISPs will relegate competing content to slower bandwiths, a tactic called 'throttling."

Detractors of the change fear controlling companies will stop some internet traffic altogether and charge consumers more for faster speeds.

"The losers are the general public," Media Council Hawaii president Christopher Coneybeare said. "Essentially, they're going to allow an increased amount of monopolization and control over the internet."

On the local level, Su Shin, Hawaiian Telcom's executive director of marketing and communications, said internet subscribers needn't worry.

"Hawaiian Telcom does not throttle or block internet traffic and have no paid prioritization practices. This will remain our practice," she said.

A statement from Charter Communications and Spectrum said the company has had a "longstanding commitment to an open internet."

"We want our customers to use and value our broadband service by accessing the content of their choice," the statement read.

Lum is skeptical that they'll stick to those promises.

"In six months they could change their minds. What's going to prevent that from happening?" he said.

Coneybeare insists repeal of net neutrality rules will allow big ISPs to get bigger.

"The little guys will get aced out, and you and I as people who pay the bill are going to pay more," he said.

The FCC's new rules will be called Restoring Internet Freedom. Expect detractors to challenge them in court.

