A fight on Tuesday night led to a man being stabbed in the stomach, Kauai police say.

Police arrested 28-year-old Patrick Janicke, of Kapaa, for second-degree assault. They say he stabbed the 39-year-old victim in the stomach after an argument around 10 p.m. on Kuhio Highway near Kauwila Street.

The victim was taken to Wilcox Medical Center and was treated for his injuries.

Janicke is being held on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.