A Hamakua man is accused of stabbing another man after some sort of disagreement, Big Island police say.

The 34-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were sitting in the victim’s vehicle on Kamakawiwoole Church Road on Tuesday night when he was attacked.

The victim was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in guarded condition.

The suspect, 29-year-old Michael Varize Jr., was arrested for second-degree assault.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

