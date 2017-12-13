4 Rainbow Warriors selected to Phil Steele's postseason all-Mountain West team

Four Rainbow Warrior football players received some aloha Wednesday as they were named to Phil Steele's Postseason All-Mountain West team.

Offensive lineman Dejon Allen was the lone Rainbow Warrior picked to the first team while running back Diocemy Saint Juste and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were selected to the second team.

Defensive lineman Meffy Koloamatangi was a third team honoree.

Four #HawaiiFB Players Picked To Phil Steele’s All-MW Teams https://t.co/UZRdIzcZm2 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 14, 2017

All four Warriors were selected to the Mountain West's postseason all-conference teams.

Allen earned the team's Offensive MVP Award for the second straight season after leading the team’s offensive line to their best rushing average in more than two decades.

Saint Juste became the program’s single-season rushing leader with 1,510 yards, ranking second in the Mountain West and No. 6 in the country.

Tavai led the Warriors in tackles for the second straight season, finishing with 124. Koloamatangi tied for third nationally with two blocked kicks and was second on the team with four sacks.

