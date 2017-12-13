Kauai police: Serial rapist broke into homes, assaulted 2 women

Kauai police are calling a homeless man captured in connection with two separate sex assaults on the south shore over the weekend a serial rapist.

Detectives say that Jesse Korn targeted women living at a public housing complex in Koloa.

The 26-year-old is suspected in the attacks of as many as three women. Investigators say all of the incidents happened within hours of each other.

Officers say just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Korn broke into an apartment at the Kawailehua complex and sexually assaulted the woman inside.

"He wasn't in that unit that long. I would say less than a half hour. From there he went on to the second victim," KPD Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce said.

But this time, investigators say, after allegedly breaking into a second unit Korn held the victim hostage, raping her repeatedly for more than two hours.

"While the officers were investigating that first sexual assault, he was committing a rape on the second victim," Ponce said.

The woman somehow managed to call police, but officers say Korn jumped from a second-story window and escaped.

A manhunt led to his capture. Detectives say neither of the victims knew Korn but told police they had seen him hanging around the complex.

"They were able to identify him based on photo lineups because they'd seen him in the area before because his family lives there," Ponce said.

Police confirm they're investigating a third incident at the complex involving a juvenile. Investigators say the girl may have been Korn's first victim that morning.

"He hasn't been charged with that yet because we're still following up on information," said Ponce.

Korn is expected to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Right now, investigators are also looking at evidence to see if he could be connected to other rapes that have happened on the island over the past year.

