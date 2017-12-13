Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for trying to run over Kauai police officers

A Kauai circuit judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for trying to run over two police officers with his vehicle.

Kalei Hiilei Goodwin was initially charged with attempted murder, but instead of going to trial, he agreed to plead guilty to attempted assault in the first degree and several drug and firearms charges.

“Today’s sentence holds Goodwin accountable for driving a car towards law enforcement officers who put themselves on the front line to keep us safe,” state Attorney General Doug Chin said, in a statement.

On Feb. 9, Goodwin attempted to run over police officers. He then fled, but was later captured in April.

