Police raid 2 illegal game rooms in Pearl City

Honolulu police officers from the Vice and Crime Reduction Units raided two game rooms in Pearl City on Wednesday.

Undercover officers executed search warrants on two separate establishments at 803 Kamehameha Highway around 12:30 p.m and multiple machines were loaded into trucks.

Those who live in the area say the establishments have been around for awhile and they are glad police finally shut them down.

"I'm kinda happy because it's scary. It brings a lot of bad type of people. They sell drugs right over there. I don't come out late at night...there's always fights. There's fights in the driveway right there. Sometimes there's gunshots, said Linda Erenberg who lives nearby.

Erenberg said she has also heard gunshots outside her apartment.

"I'm on chemotherapy and dialysis so if I were to come out here I wouldn't be able to defend myself...I'm really happy because when I moved here it was really nice," Erenberg said.

Sharon Young Song, 59, was arrested on two different gambling-related offenses, promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.

Others in the area who were too scared to show their faces on camera say they fear this is only temporary and were afraid the game rooms will just open again.