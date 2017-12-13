Number of traffic deaths in Hawaii rises to 101

The number of traffic fatalities in Hawaii has grown to 101 so far this year, according to a new report by the state Department of Transportation.

“That’s 101 mothers, fathers, sisters, or brothers that are lost to their families and friends this holiday season—and beyond,” said Ed Sniffen, of the DOT.

The state reported 11 additional fatalities since November.

The total number is still less than the number of traffic deaths last year, though.

In 2016, 46 of 109 fatal traffic crashes involved speeding and 64 involved drugs and alcohol. Nearly 14 percent of fatalities were related to distracted driving.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.