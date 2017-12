All lanes of the H-2 Freeway were reopened Wednesday afternoon after an oil spill brought northbound traffic to a near standstill for a few hours.

Three northbound lanes were initially closed around 11:30 a.m.

The spill, which was reported sometime before 11:25 a.m., was located about half a mile prior to the Mililani off-ramp.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a large truck was leaking some kind of oil, but it's not known how it happened.

Lanes were reopened before 3 p.m.

