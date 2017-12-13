State meeting to discuss potential fines for Maui Mayor over campaign funds

State Campaign Commissioners are set to meet Wednesday to discuss Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa's alleged misuse of campaign funds.

In October, Arakawa was accused of misrepresenting more than $6,000 in advertising expenditures.

The commission claimed the purchased ads were charitable donations to nonprofits, meant to buy goodwill among voters.

Campaigns are allowed to give up to $8,000 in charitable donations, but the commission said those funds shouldn't be misrepresented as campaign expenses.

"We never did anything intentionally to get away from the rules. We were following the rules,” Arakawa told Hawaii News now in October.

His attorney David Minkin added, “This is beginning to look like a witch hunt. To say that (his wife) Ann Arakawa is out there rustling the bushes and doing all sorts of nefarious things based on one conversation (is) inappropriate, mistaken."

The commission will decide whether or not to fine Arakawa $2,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.