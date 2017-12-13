Highest enlisted female in U.S. military history to deliver Commencement Ceremony address at HPU

Author of the book From the Prairie to the Pentagon, Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.), USAF, Denise M. Jelinski-Hall will be the Keynote Speaker at Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Winter 2017 Commencement Ceremony.

With humble beginnings, Denise grew up on a farm in MN, attending a one room country school for five years. She joined the Air Force in 1984 and pursued a career in the field of air traffic control.

In 1990, her husband was in the US Marine Corps and was transferred to HI. This allowed her to join the Hawaii Air National Guard - 297th Air Traffic Control Flight on NAS Barbers Point. Rising through the ranks, she transferred to Hickam AFB and into Combat Airspace Management.

Her book, "From the Prairie to the Pentagon" is the story of a small farm girl, who worked hard, persevered through tough and challenging times, refused to give-up, embraced opportunity, took strategic risks and was privileged to serve her country - culminating her career in the Pentagon. As the NGB SEA, she achieved the highest position ever held by an enlisted woman in the history of the US military.

