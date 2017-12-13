Highest enlisted female in U.S. military history to deliver Commencement Ceremony address at HPU

The state's campaign spending commission wants to fine Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa $1,000 and wants him to pay back $8,000 dollars to his campaign for excess donations to multiple charitable organizations.More >>
The state on Wednesday launched the Kupuna Caregivers Program which is designed to help working caregivers pay for support services for senior citizens.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
A fight on Tuesday night led to a man being stabbed in the stomach, Kauai police say.More >>
A challenger for Colleen Hanabusa's congressional seat could soon enter the race.More >>
