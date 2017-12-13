Rainbow Wahine volleyball's Emily Maglio earns AVCA second team all-America selection

Rainbow Wahine volleyball middle hitter Emily Maglio may have played her last game for the Wahine, but her performance this past season hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Maglio was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association second team All-America Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The three-time all-Big West first team player is the 30th Hawaii player and first Wahine volleyball player from Canada to earn AVCA All-America honors.

Maglio is the 13th middle hitter in Wahine history to earn the honor. Maglio was the only player from the Big West to earn All-America recognition this year and the only player from a non-"power five" conference school to make the first or second team.

Maglio led the Big West for the second-straight season in total blocks (155) and blocks per set (1.46). She was second in the league and led the Wahine with a .381 hitting percentage.

Her 355 kills, 3.35 kills per set, 24 solo blocks, 130 block assists, 155 total blocks and 1.46 blocks per set average were all career-highs.

Maglio was ranked 15th in the country in blocks per set, tied for 24th in total blocks.

This is the third-straight season that Hawaii has had a player earn All-America honors. Last season, Nikki Taylor was named to the second team while Maglio was named All-American honorable mention.

The Wahine have had 14 players receive the prestigious accolade in the last 10 years.

